Police: 3 Arrested for Passing 'Movie Prop' Money in Virginia

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is directing federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies that is sure to send more people to prison and for much longer terms.More
FBI agents raided the office of a Republican consulting firm in Maryland in connection with an investigation into the 2013 Virginia governor's race.More
A fire late Thursday night had a lot of people worried about a popular seafood restaurant on Virginia's Eastern Shore.More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids.More
A Milford teenager has been arrested for a rape at a hotel.More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.More
Maryland State Police have released new information about the cause of death in the murder suicide on Groton Road. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said 78 year-old Marvin Wilmer Purnell was shot twice in the face. Karen Purnell, 53 was shot once in the back of the head and stabbed multiple times. Their deaths were ruled a homicide.More
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.More
