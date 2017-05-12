Police Search For Suspect in Smyrna Shooting

SMYRNA, Del. - A shooting investigation is underway in Smyrna after police say a man was shot in the buttocks Thursday night.

According to Smyrna Police, a group of people was standing nearing a car on Lincoln Street around 10 p.m. when an unknown suspect shot at them. Police say a 67-year-old man and a parked car were hit by bullets. The victim was taken to Kent General Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact SPD Detective Bill Davis at 302-653-9217.