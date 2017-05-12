Police Search For Suspect in Smyrna Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Search For Suspect in Smyrna Shooting

SMYRNA, Del. - A shooting investigation is underway in Smyrna after police say a man was shot in the buttocks Thursday night.

According to Smyrna Police, a group of people was standing nearing a car on Lincoln Street around 10 p.m. when an unknown suspect shot at them. Police say a 67-year-old man and a parked car were hit by bullets. The victim was taken to Kent General Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact SPD Detective Bill Davis at 302-653-9217.

  • Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

  • "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

  • Cause of Deaths Released in Pocomoke City Double Murder-Suicide

    Cause of Deaths Released in Pocomoke City Double Murder-Suicide

    Maryland State Police have released new information about the cause of death in the murder suicide on Groton Road. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said 78 year-old Marvin Wilmer Purnell was shot twice in the face. Karen Purnell, 53 was shot once in the back of the head and stabbed multiple times. Their deaths were ruled a homicide.

