Former Md. Delegate Charles McClenahan Passes Away at 76

Charles A. McClenahan (Photo credit: Landmark Insurance & Financial Group Facebook page) Charles A. McClenahan (Photo credit: Landmark Insurance & Financial Group Facebook page)

CRISFIELD, Md.- Charles A. "Charlie Mac" McClenahan, a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates as well as past mayor of Crisfield, died Thursday night. He was 76.

McClenahan was also partner and chair of Princess Anne-based Landmark Insurance & Financial Group, which he founded in 1979. 

McClenahan, who was born in Wilmington, N.C. on Feb. 7, 1941, served his hometown of Crisfield as mayor from 1978-1982 and was a Republican member of the House of Delegates from 1992-2003, representing District 38- Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties. 

In a Facebook post, Landmark Insurance wrote, “Our hearts are broken...Last night, our Charlie Mac passed away. Please join us in offering our condolences and prayers for his family, Annette, Ryan and Heather. Your Landmark family grieves with you.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

