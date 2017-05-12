Virginia Health Officials Investigate Rare Human Rabies Case - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Health Officials Investigate Rare Human Rabies Case

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia health officials are investigating a rare case of rabies in a human.
    
The Virginia Department of Health said in a statement Friday that the Virginia resident was bitten by a dog while traveling in India.
    
Human rabies cases in the United States are rare, with only one to three cases reported annually. The last time Virginia reported a human rabies case was in 2009.
    
While the only documented cases of human transmission of rabies between humans have been via organ transplantation, official say in the interest of caution they are assessing people who have had contact with this patient, including health care workers, to see if they have been exposed.
    
Officials say they will not release more information about the patient to protect the patient's privacy.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

    More

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

    More

  • "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

    More

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

    More

  • Cause of Deaths Released in Pocomoke City Double Murder-Suicide

    Cause of Deaths Released in Pocomoke City Double Murder-Suicide

    Maryland State Police have released new information about the cause of death in the murder suicide on Groton Road. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said 78 year-old Marvin Wilmer Purnell was shot twice in the face. Karen Purnell, 53 was shot once in the back of the head and stabbed multiple times. Their deaths were ruled a homicide.

    More

    Maryland State Police have released new information about the cause of death in the murder suicide on Groton Road. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said 78 year-old Marvin Wilmer Purnell was shot twice in the face. Karen Purnell, 53 was shot once in the back of the head and stabbed multiple times. Their deaths were ruled a homicide.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices