New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.

Ocean City bench owners received a letter in the mail that stated there were going to be some changes made after their benches reached the 10-year mark.

The letter states that after 10 years, bench owners have three options first, pay a fee of around $1,100 dollars to have the bench restored second, remove the bench off the boardwalk or lastly, remove the plaque.

Since these benches are sentimental to many of its owners, people weren't to happy to hear about these new regulations.

Debbie Howard from Pasadena, Maryland stopped by the boardwalk Friday to visit her mothers bench. Howard spoke of her reaction when she opened the letter "I was shocked, I was floored. I felt like my heart was broken," she said.

But, Howard wasn't the only one who felt this way. Brian Plimack from Ocean City bought a bench as tribute to his two friends who passed away.

Plimack said, "I don't want to lose the bench, the bench deserves to be here. My friends deserve to have the bench here, and his friends and their family deserve the bench."

Jessica Waters, Communications Manager, spoke on behalf of The Town of Ocean City and said, "We completely understand that people are frustrated and angry and we certainly sympathize with them unfortunately this was not something that was thought of when the program started in 2004."

Waters also said The Town of Ocean City hopes they can work with bench owners to figure this out.

But, for Howard that might not be good enough. "It's almost like burying a loved one in a cemetery and having the cemetery contact you 10 years later, or seven years later in this case and say 'oh by the way if you want to keep the headstone there you're going to have to pay an additional 11 hundred and 61 dollars."