Fire Officials Explain the Dangers of Stolen Hose Valves in Ocean City Condo's

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Stolen hose valves in Ocean City condominiums worry fire officials. 

The Ocean City Police Department said they have seen a spike in stole hose valves through mid-town Ocean City.

Public Information Officer for the Ocean City Police Department, Lindsay Richard, said, "We've seen thefts from 5 different condo buildings in the mid-town area. So we are seeing a spike."

Richard said hose valves have been stolen before, but never in such high quantity.

Richard said aside from being costly, stolen hose valves can hinder the ability for firefighters to put out a fire.

Deputy Fire Chief of the Town of Ocean City Josh Bunting said, "It basically takes that entire system out of service. Not only slows down our folks but has the potential of where we might not be able to get up to that building fast enough before the fire grows."

Bunting said they will monitor the condominiums that experienced these thefts to make sure they get the valves replaced.

The Ocean City Police Department asked that if anyone knows anything in regards to these stolen valves to contact them immediately.

