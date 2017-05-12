Woman Charged in Dorchester Library Fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.– Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a woman accused of intentionally setting a fire at the Dorchester County Public Library.

Investigators says 18-year-old Bonnie Andrews is now facing charges.

The incident happened on on May 10th in Cambridge. Investigators say the fire was intentionally set in a recessed trash receptacle located on the second floor inside the women’s restroom.

The fire was brought under control by library personnel and patrons prior to the fire departments arrival. Damage was estimated at $5,000.

Andrews was detained at the Dorchester County Detention Center with no bond on charges of 1st degree arson, malicious burning 1st & 2nd degree, malicious destruction of property – less than $1,000, reckless endangerment, and burning of a trash container.

If convicted of all charges, Andrews faces 41 years and 9 months incarceration and/or $61,500 in fines.