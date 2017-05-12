Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restau - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law.

Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her.

"He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty much what he was talking about," she said.

Bowman said the employee told her to stop breastfeeding and the conversation eventually lead to her becoming upset and leaving the restaurant with her fiance and children.

"He pretty much gave me the ultimatum to feed my child in the bathroom, or leave, or cover, and i didn't have a cover and my son doesn't like to be covered," she said.

Bowman, who said she obtained a lawyer over the incident, admitted she used foul language during the incident but said she was worried about creating a scene.

When asked for comment about the incident, Chris Arnold, communications director for Chipotle Mexican Grill, said in a statement that breastfeeding mothers are "certainly" welcome in their restaurants.

"This is a case where an individual employee made a poor decision. We have spoken to our restaurant about this and are confident that this issue would not happen again, and we have been in touch with the customer directly to offer our sincerest apologies," he said.

In regards to breastfeeding, Delaware law states: "Notwithstanding any provisions of law to the contrary, a mother shall be entitled to breast-feed her child in any location of a place of public accommodation wherein the mother is otherwise permitted."

Bowman said she decided to go public about the incident on social media because she has never had anything similar happen to her at a business and thinks no mother should ever be asked to leave somewhere because she is breastfeeding.

"It really has to stop, she said. "You shouldn't feel like you can't give your baby the best thing because you feel like someone's going to approach you and make you feel like you're breaking the law, because I wasn't."

