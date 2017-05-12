Soft Shell Crabs In Good Supply In Crisfield

CRISFIELD, MD - Its still early for area waterman but signs look good for a booming soft shell crabbing season especially around the waters Crisfield, says long-time crabber Randall Burke, "The seasons been very good. Lot of Crabs, and going to be a lot of crabs." Burke has been crabbing these waters off Crisfield for some 43 years, and says a good spawning season last year combined with a very mild winter has meant the best start to a season in decade...More
DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...More
Stolen hose valves in Ocean City condominiums worry fire officials.More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids.More
Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.More
A fire late Thursday night had a lot of people worried about a popular seafood restaurant on Virginia's Eastern Shore.More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.More
Tiffany Bowman says she was feeding her 1-year-old in a Dover, DE Chipotle when an employee told her to take him into the bathroom or leave.More
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.More
