Soft Shell Crabs In Good Supply In Crisfield

CRISFIELD, MD - Its still early for area waterman but signs look good for a booming soft shell crabbing season especially around the waters Crisfield, says long-time crabber Randall Burke, "The seasons been very good. Lot of Crabs, and going to be a lot of crabs."

Burke has been crabbing these waters off Crisfield for some 43 years, and says a good spawning season last year combined with a very mild winter has meant the best start to a season in decades. "It's been years since we've seen this many crabs,and catching this many crabs. I haven't seen nothing like this in a long time", added Burke.

He says last year at this time they may have caught 4 or 5 bushel of peelers a day. This year it's been as many as 20 bushels. Captain Jordan Corbin arees, "It's been a good one for peeler potters and trapper's as well. Corbin has been working on the water since he was 3 years old. He does the old way of crab scraping as in dragging the net on the bottom. He admits it has been slow with this process, but he knows others are off to a good start which is great for news for this town again.

"Crisfield used to be the crab capital of the world. A little bit of word of crabs coming back kind of gets us back on the map again," said Corbin.

Mary Nelson, who owns Waters Edge Cafe, says a local soft shell company has been working double shifts, 7 days a week, And have almost doubled their employees to keep up with demand, "For me it indicates it's going to be a big season, No shortage means that people driving here more for that awesome soft shell from Crisfield."