Soft Shell Crabs In Good Supply In Crisfield - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Soft Shell Crabs In Good Supply In Crisfield

Posted: Updated:

CRISFIELD, MD -  Its still early for area waterman but signs look good for a booming soft shell crabbing season especially around the waters Crisfield, says long-time crabber Randall Burke, "The seasons been very good. Lot of Crabs, and going to be a lot of crabs." 

Burke has been crabbing these waters off Crisfield for some 43 years, and says a good spawning season last year combined with a very mild winter has meant the best start to a season in decades. "It's been years since we've seen this many crabs,and catching this many crabs. I haven't seen nothing like this in a long time", added Burke.

He says last year at this time they may have caught 4 or 5 bushel of peelers a day. This year it's been as many as 20 bushels. Captain Jordan Corbin arees, "It's been a good one for peeler potters and trapper's as well. Corbin has been working on the water since he was 3 years old. He does the old way of crab scraping as in dragging the net on the bottom. He admits it has been slow with this process, but he knows others are off to a good start which is great for news for this town again.

"Crisfield used to be the crab capital of the world. A little bit of word of crabs coming back kind of gets us back on the map again," said Corbin.

Mary Nelson, who owns Waters Edge Cafe, says a local soft shell company has been working double shifts, 7 days a week, And have almost doubled their employees to keep up with demand, "For me it indicates it's going to be  a big season, No shortage means that people driving here more for that awesome soft shell from Crisfield."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Soft Shell Crabs In Good Supply In Crisfield

    Soft Shell Crabs In Good Supply In Crisfield

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:09:42 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:29:40 GMT

    CRISFIELD, MD -  Its still early for area waterman but signs look good for a booming soft shell crabbing season especially around the waters Crisfield, says long-time crabber Randall Burke, "The seasons been very good. Lot of Crabs, and going to be a lot of crabs."  Burke has been crabbing these waters off Crisfield for some 43 years, and says a good spawning season last year combined with a very mild winter has meant the best start to a season in decade...

    More

    CRISFIELD, MD -  Its still early for area waterman but signs look good for a booming soft shell crabbing season especially around the waters Crisfield, says long-time crabber Randall Burke, "The seasons been very good. Lot of Crabs, and going to be a lot of crabs."  Burke has been crabbing these waters off Crisfield for some 43 years, and says a good spawning season last year combined with a very mild winter has meant the best start to a season in decade...

    More

  • Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:53 GMT
    Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

  • Fire Officials Explain the Dangers of Stolen Hose Valves in Ocean City Condo's

    Fire Officials Explain the Dangers of Stolen Hose Valves in Ocean City Condo's

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:05:41 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:32 GMT

    Stolen hose valves in Ocean City condominiums worry fire officials.  

    More

    Stolen hose valves in Ocean City condominiums worry fire officials.  

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    Crisfield Announces Results of Year-Long Drug Sting

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

    More

    A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation.  Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.

    More

  • Smyrna Woman Says Chipotle Employee Told Her To Stop Breastfeeding

    Smyrna Woman Says Chipotle Employee Told Her To Stop Breastfeeding

    Tiffany Bowman says she was feeding her 1-year-old in a Dover, DE Chipotle when an employee told her to take him into the bathroom or leave.

    More

    Tiffany Bowman says she was feeding her 1-year-old in a Dover, DE Chipotle when an employee told her to take him into the bathroom or leave.

    More

  • "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    "Perfect Storm" Ship Sunk off Delaware Coast

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

    More

    The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Environmental Control in partnership with New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection sunk the Zuni Tamaroa. After the ship was emptied of all oil and interior objects, crews from Coleen Marine drilled holes in the ship and gradually pumped it with water so it would sink upright, making it ideal for divers.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices