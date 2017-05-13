Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.



Delaware State Police say Zefryn Stillman of Millsboro has been charged with felony terroristic threatening.



Police say authorities were notified in late March that someone had made several threatening comments on social media about Sussex Central High School. Multiple troopers went to the school the next day to provide additional security, but nothing happened.



Police say they traced the threats to Stillman's home, executed a search warrant and found evidence linking Stillman to the posts. Stillman is a 12th grade student at the school.



Police say Stillman has been released on a $2,500 bond.



No number was publicly listed for Stillman's home and it was not immediately clear Saturday whether he has an attorney.