Construction at Hearns Pond Delayed

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Enviromental Control says a Sussex County dam and boat ramp will remain closed longer than expected.

Construction activity at Hearns Pond dam and boat ramp north of Seaford has been delayed this spring by high water and storm events, meaning public access areas at the pond will remain closed through July while the replacement dam and boat ramp are completed, according to DNREC’s Division of Fish & Wildlife, which operates and maintains the state-owned facility.

The dam at Hearns Pond was overtopped and seriously damaged during a 2001 storm, draining the pond and causing serious downstream flooding damage. DNREC later funded a study to evaluate the condition and potential hazards of the dam, and worked with DelDOT to develop a replacement plan to bring the dam into compliance with Delaware’s Dam Safety Regulations. Replacing and upgrading the dam will also help ensure the pond continues to be a popular fishing site.

Access to the Hearns Pond boat ramp, parking lot and dam will remain closed during construction. Boaters who regularly use Hearns Pond may opt to use Concord Pond, approximately 3.5 miles southeast near Seaford, or Craigs Pond, approximately 5 miles southwest near Seaford.

For more information, please call the Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.