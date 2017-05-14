Virginia Receives Federal Money to Battle Opioid Epidemic - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Receives Federal Money to Battle Opioid Epidemic

Fentanyl. (Photo: AP) Fentanyl. (Photo: AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia is getting nearly $10 million in federal money to help in its fight against the opioid epidemic.
    
Governor Terry McAuliffe's office announced Friday that the state has received a $9.76 million grant. It will be used to purchase medication, support the medical staff necessary to prescribe and oversee clinical treatment, and remove barriers to access, such as transportation.
    
In 2016, more than 1,100 Virginians died from an opioid overdose, including prescription opioids, heroin, and fentanyl. The crisis was declared a public health emergency in November.
    
The grant money comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

