Heroin & Fentanyl Bust

LAUREL, Del. -- The Laurel Police Department say a man is in police custody after officers confiscated heroin and fentanyl following a traffic stop.
Virginia is getting nearly $10 million in federal money to help in its fight against the opioid epidemic.
Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Enviromental Control says a Sussex County dam and boat ramp will remain closed longer than expected.
DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...
Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.
Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.
Tiffany Bowman says she was feeding her 1-year-old in a Dover, DE Chipotle when an employee told her to take him into the bathroom or leave.More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.
Ocean City bench owners received a letter in the mail that stated there were going to be some changes made after their benches reached the 10-year mark.
Ocean City bench owners received a letter in the mail that stated there were going to be some changes made after their benches reached the 10-year mark.