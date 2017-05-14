Heroin & Fentanyl Bust

LAUREL, Del. -- The Laurel Police Department say a man is in police custody after officers confiscated heroin and fentanyl following a traffic stop.

Police say 33-year-old Jerry Hamilton Jr. of Elizabeth, NJ was stopped on Sussex Highway Saturday for traffic offenses. When contacted by officers, Hamilton gave responding officers a false name. Following a search of his car, police found 55.6 grams of heroin and 29.5 grams of Fetanyl. Hamilton was then taken into custody.

Police say Hamilton has been charged with Possession of a Tier 5 Controlled Substance, Criminal Impersonation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and several other traffic offenses. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $16,003 secured.