Airport Road Construction Delayed in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - Work on another major road project in Sussex County has been delayed until work on a second project can be completed.

Airport Road in Milford was set to undergo repairs on Monday, but city officials confirm they are pushing back the construction due to the Rt. 113 closure that's underway.

The work on Airport Road is so crews can repair the pavement base, improve drainage and then put a fresh coat of asphalt on top of the entire roadway. The project will require the city excavate 1.4 miles of the road, between U.S. 113 and Route 15. The project is expected to cost $2.4 million.

The work on Route 113 began on May 4 while DelDOT crews worked to repair and replace a railway crossing on the road. Both the north and southbound lanes of 113 between Kings Highway and Milford-Harrington Highway (SR 13) is expected to be closed until Friday, May 19.

Mayor Brian Shupe said the city is scheduling the start date of the Airport Road construction around the 113 construction so the town does not have added detours and traffic back-ups. Mayor Shupe said the town will have a construction meeting on May 22 where they will determine a start date with the contractor.
 

