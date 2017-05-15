Recaptured Inmate Found Not Competent to Stand Trial

Maryland state fire marshals are investigating an arson fire at a Cambridge playground.More
Police have arrested a 72-year-old Harrington man accused of stealing items from a neighbor's yard.More
An inmate who was found in a drainage pipe six days after his escape from a Maryland psychiatric hospital's parking lot has been found not competent to stand trial for attempted murder.More
LAUREL, Del. -- The Laurel Police Department say a man is in police custody after officers confiscated heroin and fentanyl following a traffic stop.More
Work on another major road project in Sussex County has been delayed until work on a second project can be completed.More
Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.
Ocean City bench owners received a letter in the mail that stated there were going to be some changes made after their benches reached the 10-year mark.More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.More
