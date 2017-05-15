Recaptured Inmate Found Not Competent to Stand Trial

SALISBURY, Md. (AP/WBOC)- An inmate who was found in a drainage pipe six days after his escape from a Maryland psychiatric hospital's parking lot has been found not competent to stand trial for attempted murder.



David M. Watson II was recently found not competent to stand trial on charges that he shot at the homes of three law enforcement officers in Wicomico County. Watson will be re-evaluated again in six months to a year.



The 28-year-old is already serving a 106-year sentence in Delaware for a drive-by shooting that left bullet holes in a Dewey Beach police officer's house.



Watson freed himself from handcuffs and a waist chain in a psychiatric hospital parking lot on April 28, after being brought there for a for a competency evaluation. He was found hiding in an 18-inch drainage pipe six days later.