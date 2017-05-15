1 Adult, 1 Child Hurt in Baltimore Rowhouse Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

1 Adult, 1 Child Hurt in Baltimore Rowhouse Fire

Posted: Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- Fire officials say an adult and a child have been taken to a hospital after a fire in a Baltimore rowhouse.
    
Baltimore fire department officials tweet that the blaze broke out early Monday in a two-story home in east Baltimore and two people were taken to the hospital.
    
Media outlets report that an adult and child were taken to a hospital. Officials say their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
    
Officials say it took firefighters about 15 minutes to control the blaze and two neighboring homes were damaged.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Laurel Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin and Fentanyl Bust

    Laurel Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin and Fentanyl Bust

    Sunday, May 14 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-15 02:48:42 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 7:52 AM EDT2017-05-15 11:52:03 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    LAUREL, Del. -- The Laurel Police Department say a man is in police custody after officers confiscated heroin and fentanyl following a traffic stop. 

    More

    Laurel police say a man is in police custody after officers confiscated heroin and fentanyl following a traffic stop.

    More

  • Recaptured Inmate Found Not Competent to Stand Trial

    Recaptured Inmate Found Not Competent to Stand Trial

    Monday, May 15 2017 7:49 AM EDT2017-05-15 11:49:24 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-05-15 11:54:11 GMT

    An inmate who was found in a drainage pipe six days after his escape from a Maryland psychiatric hospital's parking lot has been found not competent to stand trial for attempted murder.

    More

    An inmate who was found in a drainage pipe six days after his escape from a Maryland psychiatric hospital's parking lot has been found not competent to stand trial for attempted murder.

    More

  • Airport Road Construction Delayed in Milford

    Airport Road Construction Delayed in Milford

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:23 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:23:53 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 7:52 AM EDT2017-05-15 11:52:44 GMT

    Work on another major road project in Sussex County has been delayed until work on a second project can be completed. 

    More

    Work on another major road project in Sussex County has been delayed until work on a second project can be completed. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices