1 Adult, 1 Child Hurt in Baltimore Rowhouse Fire

BALTIMORE (AP)- Fire officials say an adult and a child have been taken to a hospital after a fire in a Baltimore rowhouse.



Baltimore fire department officials tweet that the blaze broke out early Monday in a two-story home in east Baltimore and two people were taken to the hospital.



Media outlets report that an adult and child were taken to a hospital. Officials say their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.



Officials say it took firefighters about 15 minutes to control the blaze and two neighboring homes were damaged.