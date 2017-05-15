Virginia State Parks to Offer Programs for Kids on May 20 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia State Parks to Offer Programs for Kids on May 20

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia is encouraging parents to bring their kids to one of the 37 state parks later this month.
    
The 7th annual "Kids to Parks Day" is being held at Virginia State Parks on May 20. The parks are offering kid-friendly programs , including hay wagon rides, fishing and guided hikes. The event is aimed at encouraging kids to lead active lifestyles and become more involved in science, history and nature.
    
Visitors to the parks on May 20 will also get a free pass for a future visit that they can use any time before Dec. 31.

