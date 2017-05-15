Harrington Man Arrested for Stealing Neighbor's Yard Ornaments - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Harrington Man Arrested for Stealing Neighbor's Yard Ornaments

Posted:

HARRINGTON, Del.- Police have arrested a 72-year-old Harrington man accused of stealing items from a neighbor's yard. 

Police said that on Sunday officers responded to a reported that theft occurred at a home on the first block of Clark Street. Officers met with the victim and learned that an unknown person took several different yard ornaments and umbrellas out of the victim’s yard.

Police said officers, who were aware of several different incidents with Robert L. Kopp Sr. stealing, responded to his home on Clark Street and located all of the stolen items. The items were returned to the victim and Kopp was taken into custody.

Kopp was charged with theft under $1,500 and third-degree trespassing and released on $2,000 unsecured bond. 

