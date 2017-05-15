Cambridge Playground Fire Ruled Arson

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland state fire marshals are investigating an arson fire at a Cambridge playground.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Cambridge's Rescue Fire Company was alerted to a fire shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday at the Cosby Avenue Park.

Fire officials say the fire started in the area of the sliding board. It only took firefighters a couple of minutes to put it out, but by that time the fire had caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the park, owned by the city.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.