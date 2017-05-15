Dover Police Investigate New Street Shooting

The American Legion Post #91 in Dorchester County has moved into its new temporary home in the Governor’s Hall at Sailwinds Park.More
The city of Crisfield has scheduled a major water line repair beginning on Thursday, May 18 at 11 p.m. through approximately 6 a.m. Friday May 19.More
The Town of Ocean City has announced it is continuing the tradition of awarding a $5,000 cash prize to one lucky angler.More
Two teenagers in Caroline County have been arrested after police say they plotted to kill a Denton woman.More
An inmate who was found in a drainage pipe six days after his escape from a Maryland psychiatric hospital's parking lot has been found not competent to stand trial for attempted murder.More
LAUREL, Del. -- The Laurel Police Department say a man is in police custody after officers confiscated heroin and fentanyl following a traffic stop.More
Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.
Ocean City bench owners received a letter in the mail that stated there were going to be some changes made after their benches reached the 10-year mark.More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.More
