Dover Police Investigate New Street Shooting

DOVER, Del.- Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dover that sent one man to the hospital.

According to the Dover Police Department, officers responded around 2:15 a.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the unit block of New Street. At the same time, police say a 22-year-old man showed up to Kent General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Police said the victim was treated and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.