Delaware Prison Officials Say More Building Cameras Needed

Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Perry Phelps testified Monday at a state Senate Labor Committee hearing on the state's prison system. (Photo: Nick Layman/WBOC)

DOVER, Del.- The commissioner of Delaware's Department of Correction on Monday told state lawmakers state prisons need more building cameras and correctional officers need to be paid more.

Commissioner Perry Phelps told the state Senate Labor Committee that camera coverage could be improved in prisons, particularly at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, the site of an inmate riot and uprising on Feb. 1-2 that saw numerous staff members taken hostage and the death of correctional officer Lt. Steven Floyd.

"We do not have enough building cameras," said Phelps, a former correctional officer and longtime DOC employee who was sworn in to office on Feb. 1.

Phelps said the department was expected to lose about 78 correctional officers in 2017, though the overall number of departures would certainly increase as a result of the Feb. 1 hostage situation.

In regards to salaries for correctional officers, Phelps said when staff members aren't valued they feel underappreciated. He said COs deserve to make a living wage.

"I don't know what the magic number is, but it's not enough," he said.

Former Vaughn Warden David Pierce also testified on conditions in Delaware prisons. Leaders of unions representing correctional staffers were also requested to testify during the hearing.