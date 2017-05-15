Temporary Water Outage Scheduled in Crisfield

CRISFIELD, Md.- The city of Crisfield has scheduled a major water line repair beginning on Thursday, May 18 at 11 p.m. through approximately 6 a.m. Friday, May 19.

According to City Manager Rick Pollitt, in order to make this repair, all water service in the city will/may be shut off. City residents, businesses, and those residents outside of city limits who utilize city water will be affected.

Pollitt is advising anyone who may be affected by this outage to make necessary preparations to collect the water they will need for drinking, flushing, bathing,

etc., prior to 11 p.m. Thursday. He also said early morning routines may be severely affected as well.

Once repairs are completed, water service will resume.

For questions or further information, call City Hall at 410-968-1333.