American Legion Dorchester Post #91 Settles into Temporary Home in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- American Legion Post #91 has moved into a new temporary home in the Governor’s Hall at Sailwinds Park in Cambridge.

Last May a fire caused roughly $900,000 in damage to Dorchester Post #91's location off Route 50 in Cambridge. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office determined a lightning strike caused the fire, which left the post without a home.

Tom Anderson, commander of Post #91, said the group spent months looking for a temporary home but couldn’t seem to find one.

"We were almost about ready to give up,” Anderson said. “We had exhausted all the possibilities we knew and then the city of Cambridge reached out to us."

According to the group, all programs will continue as they have in the past. Dorchester Post #91 is currently being rebuilt and Anderson said it will be at least another year before his post will be fully moved back in to its original home.