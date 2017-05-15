Locals Weigh in on Sun Protection Tips

OCEAN CITY, Md.- With warm weather approaching dermatologists remind people about the dangers of the sun.

With just a few weeks away until summer dermatologist Dr. Luette Semmes reminds people of the dangers that comes with sun exposure.

She said the number of people who are developing skin cancer continue to rise, and it's something everyone needs to be conscious of.

Dr. Semmes offered tips to help people better protect themselves from the sun and said, "The idea is to use sunscreen on exposed areas as regularly as possible. I usually suggest getting sweat proof or the water resistant types."

But, Dr. Semmes isn't the only person stressing the importance of sun protection.

Lieutenant Ward Kovacs from the Ocean city Beach Patrol said, "People are so afraid of something that might bump into them in the water but what really does more damage to people here is not something in the water. It's something out on the beach and it's the sun."

Kovacs said all of their lifeguards are equipped with sun blocks, hats, sweatshirts and umbrellas to offer them the most protection possible.

Kovacs said something they stress to everyone is "re-apply, before you fry."