Locals Weigh in on Sun Protection Tips

A major solar project is now up and running in Sussex County.More
A major solar project is now up and running in Sussex County.More
With warm weather approaching dermatologists remind people about the dangers of the sun.More
With warm weather approaching dermatologists remind people about the dangers of the sun.More
The American Legion Post #91 in Dorchester County has moved into its new temporary home in the Governor’s Hall at Sailwinds Park.More
American Legion Post #91 has moved into a new temporary home in the Governor’s Hall at Sailwinds Park in Cambridge.More
Two teenagers in Caroline County have been arrested after police say they plotted to kill a Denton woman.More
Two teenagers in Caroline County have been arrested after police say they plotted to kill a Denton woman.More
Police have arrested a 72-year-old Harrington man accused of stealing items from a neighbor's yard.More
Police have arrested a 72-year-old Harrington man accused of stealing items from a neighbor's yard.More
An inmate who was found in a drainage pipe six days after his escape from a Maryland psychiatric hospital's parking lot has been found not competent to stand trial for attempted murder.More
An inmate who was found in a drainage pipe six days after his escape from a Maryland psychiatric hospital's parking lot has been found not competent to stand trial for attempted murder.More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.More
A wall of faces and names lined the wall near Crisfield's mayor and police chief Thursday as they announced the results of a year-long undercover investigation. Chief Michael Tabor said 41 people have been arrested or summoned on suspicion of distributing heroin, fetanyl and other opioids in the small city, located in western Somerset County.More
Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.
Ocean City bench owners received a letter in the mail that stated there were going to be some changes made after their benches reached the 10-year mark.More
Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.
Ocean City bench owners received a letter in the mail that stated there were going to be some changes made after their benches reached the 10-year mark.More