DSP Releases Photos of Suspect in Several Sussex County Robberies

By Micheal Kettelberger
ANGOLA/LONG NECK, Del - The Delaware State Police has released surveillance photos of a suspect involved in several area robberies.

Troopers say the photos are that of a white male, 25 - 30 years of age, 5'06" - 5'10" tall,  and he was armed with an unknown type of handgun.

State Police believe the same suspect is responsible for the April 18th robbery of a Millsboro Dollar General, the April 23rd robbery of the Walgreens in Long Neck, and the May 1st robberies at a Shore Stop in Angola and a Dash In in Long Neck.

If anyone has any information in reference to any of these incidents or are able to identify this suspect, they are asked to contact Detective D. Cathell at 302-752-3793 or Detective T. Williams-Snipes at 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

