Fire Destroys Poultry Supply Warehouse in Frankford

Monday afternoon's fire scene in Frankford. (Photo: WBOC)

FRANKFORD, Del.- Authorities are investigating a large fire that ruined a poultry supply warehouse in Frankford.

Bunting and Bertrand on Hickory Street is just debris and rubble as the building was burnt to the ground.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It took firefighters from seven companies nearly four hours to contain the flames. There were no reported injuries.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. 

