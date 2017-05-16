DSP Aviation Unit Tracks Down, Arrests Milford Man Who Led Polic - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DSP Aviation Unit Tracks Down, Arrests Milford Man Who Led Police on a Chase

Steven D. Martin Steven D. Martin

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- The Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a 31-year-old Milford man who had led Milton police on a chase, after they say he crashed his car and tried to run from police.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Monday, police said early Tuesday in a press release, when a man was seen by witnesses driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Seashore Highway (SR18/Rt404) approaching Coverdale Road. Police said the car was passing vehicles on the right shoulder when it went off the south side of the road and hit a ditch. The car then overturned multiple times before coming to a stop after striking a tree, police said.

The driver was then seen getting out of the car and running away from the scene through a wooded area and into a field.

Trooper 2 was flying in the area due to a pursuit that had been initiated by Milton Police Department with the same car. Police had called off the pursuit just five minutes earlier, police said.  The helicopter crew was informed of the crash and found the driver, later identified as Steven D. Martin, of Milford, running through an open field.  The trooper pilot was able to lower the aircraft into a position to block Martin from running any further, and the trooper medic was able to place the subject on the ground before the two person crew handcuffed him and took him into custody without further incident.

Martin was turned over to Milton Police Department to face charges stemming from their pursuit.  He was also charged by state troopers for reckless driving, failure to have insurance in possession, and passing on the right.  He was arraigned on those charges and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $350 secured bond.

Information on the original pursuit by the Milton Police Department was not immediately available.
 

