DSP Aviation Unit Tracks Down, Arrests Milford Man Who Led Police on a Chase

The Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a 31-year-old Milford man, who had led Milton Police on a chase, after they say he crashed his car and tried to run from policeMore
Authorities are investigating a large fire that ruined a poultry supply warehouse in Frankford.More
When we hear the words "alternative school," certain images may come to mind such as kids who get into fights, or trouble making students at their home school. Unfortunately, this stereotype is not at all what we found at Delmarva area alternative high schools.More
The Delaware State Police has released surveillance photos of a suspect involved in several area robberies.More
Two teenagers in Caroline County have been arrested after police say they plotted to kill a Denton woman.More
The Town of Ocean City has announced it is continuing the tradition of awarding a $5,000 cash prize to one lucky angler.More
After visiting the Kent County Intensive Learning Center in Dover, and the Choices Academy in Salisbury, what WBOC found out about the students was a little surprising, "We actually have students coming to us because they are asking for a smaller setting. Some students are not comfortable in a large school, and are looking for a smaller school setting, and we can offer that.", said Choices Academy Principal Cristel Savage.More
The commissioner of Delaware's Department of Correction told state lawmakers state prisons need more building cameras and correctional officers need to be paid more. Commissioner Perry Phelps told the state Senate Labor Committee that camera coverage could be improved in prisons, particularly at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, the site of an inmate riot and uprising on Feb. 1-2 that saw staff members taken hostage and the death of Lt. Steven Floyd.More
