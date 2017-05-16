Sounding Rocket Mission From Wallops Proves Successful

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.- A successful rocket launch Tuesday morning from Wallops Flight Facility meant dozens of new technologies could be tested.

At 5:45 a.m. NASA launched a roughly 1,200-pound payload on a 56-foot-tall Black Brant IX suborbital sounding rocket from Wallops. That payload, called the SubTec 7 Mission, provided a flight test for 24 experiments. NASA scientists have already said they collected good data.

After a roughly 17-minute flight, the payload parachuted down into the Atlantic Ocean.