Fire Marshal: Crisfield House Fire Caused By Dishwasher Failure

CRISFIELD, Md. - A Crisfield home is destroyed after a dishwasher malfunction.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says the fire broke out around 10:15 a.m. on Monday in the 26,000 block of Mariners Road.

Fire officials say the fire started because of a dishwasher failure. It took firefighters two hours to control and by that time had left about $250,000 in damage, according to state fire marshals.

    After visiting the Kent County Intensive Learning Center in Dover, and the Choices Academy in Salisbury, what WBOC found out about the students was a little surprising, "We actually have students coming to us because they are asking for a smaller setting. Some students are not comfortable in a large school, and are looking for a smaller school setting, and we can offer that.", said Choices Academy Principal Cristel Savage.

    The commissioner of Delaware's Department of Correction told state lawmakers state prisons need more building cameras and correctional officers need to be paid more. Commissioner Perry Phelps told the state Senate Labor Committee that camera coverage could be improved in prisons, particularly at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, the site of an inmate riot and uprising on Feb. 1-2 that saw staff members taken hostage and the death of Lt. Steven Floyd.

    American Legion Post #91 has moved into a new temporary home in the Governor’s Hall at Sailwinds Park in Cambridge.

    Last May a fire caused roughly $900,000 in damage to Dorchester Post #91's location off Route 50 in Cambridge. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office determined a lightning strike caused the fire, which left the post without a home.

