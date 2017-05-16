Fire Marshal: Crisfield House Fire Caused By Dishwasher Failure

CRISFIELD, Md. - A Crisfield home is destroyed after a dishwasher malfunction.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says the fire broke out around 10:15 a.m. on Monday in the 26,000 block of Mariners Road.

Fire officials say the fire started because of a dishwasher failure. It took firefighters two hours to control and by that time had left about $250,000 in damage, according to state fire marshals.