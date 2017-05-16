Virginia Governor Aims to Regulate Power Plant Emissions - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia Governor Aims to Regulate Power Plant Emissions

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is announcing a state plan to limit carbon emissions from power plants, a plan similar to a federal policy President Donald Trump has vowed to roll back.
    
McAuliffe, a Democrat, signed an executive order Tuesday that begins developing regulations on carbon emissions. He says the federal government has abdicated its job fighting climate change.
    
Trump has promised to scrap the Clean Power Plan, a centerpiece of former President Barack Obama's efforts to reduce harmful emissions.
    
McAuliffe's announcement was hailed by environmentalists, who helped the governor get elected in 2013 but have been mixed on his record in office.
    
The governor, who has not been able to score major wins with the GOP-controlled General Assembly, has increasingly turned to executive action to further his policy goals.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Alternative Schools Are Not What You Think

    Alternative Schools Are Not What You Think

    After visiting the Kent County Intensive Learning Center in Dover, and the Choices Academy in Salisbury, what WBOC found out about the students was a little surprising, "We actually have students coming to us because they are asking for a smaller setting. Some students are not comfortable in a large school, and are looking for a smaller school setting, and we can offer that.", said Choices Academy Principal Cristel Savage.

    More

    After visiting the Kent County Intensive Learning Center in Dover, and the Choices Academy in Salisbury, what WBOC found out about the students was a little surprising, "We actually have students coming to us because they are asking for a smaller setting. Some students are not comfortable in a large school, and are looking for a smaller school setting, and we can offer that.", said Choices Academy Principal Cristel Savage.

    More

  • Delaware Prison Officials Say More Building Cameras Needed

    Delaware Prison Officials Say More Building Cameras Needed

    The commissioner of Delaware's Department of Correction told state lawmakers state prisons need more building cameras and correctional officers need to be paid more. Commissioner Perry Phelps told the state Senate Labor Committee that camera coverage could be improved in prisons, particularly at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, the site of an inmate riot and uprising on Feb. 1-2 that saw staff members taken hostage and the death of Lt. Steven Floyd.

    More

    The commissioner of Delaware's Department of Correction told state lawmakers state prisons need more building cameras and correctional officers need to be paid more. Commissioner Perry Phelps told the state Senate Labor Committee that camera coverage could be improved in prisons, particularly at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, the site of an inmate riot and uprising on Feb. 1-2 that saw staff members taken hostage and the death of Lt. Steven Floyd.

    More

  • American Legion Dorchester Post #91 Settles into Temporary Home in Cambridge

    American Legion Dorchester Post #91 Settles into Temporary Home in Cambridge

    American Legion Post #91 has moved into a new temporary home in the Governor’s Hall at Sailwinds Park in Cambridge.

    Last May a fire caused roughly $900,000 in damage to Dorchester Post #91's location off Route 50 in Cambridge. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office determined a lightning strike caused the fire, which left the post without a home.

    More

    American Legion Post #91 has moved into a new temporary home in the Governor’s Hall at Sailwinds Park in Cambridge.

    Last May a fire caused roughly $900,000 in damage to Dorchester Post #91's location off Route 50 in Cambridge. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office determined a lightning strike caused the fire, which left the post without a home.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices