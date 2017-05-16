Pittsville Driver Charged Three Times in Two Days for Same Offense

PITTSVILLE, Md.- Wicomico County sheriff's deputies charged a 47-year-old Pittsville man three different times in two days for driving while suspended and related traffic charges.

Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, a deputy responded for the report of a vehicle in a ditch in the 8000 block of Pittsville Road in Pittsville. Upon arrival, the deputy located a 1993 Ford F350 RV stuck in the ditch and identified the operator as Dennis White. Robinson said that White told the deputy he had swerved to miss both a turkey and a deer before driving into the ditch. The deputy also learned that White was knowingly driving on a suspended license, according to Robinson.

After the vehicle was towed out of the ditch, the deputy learned that the Ford RV was both unregistered and uninsured, Robinson said. The deputy issued traffic citations to White for driving while suspended, driving while uninsured and operating a vehicle without a current registration and the Ford RV was towed from the scene.

Robinson said that a little more than two hours later, White was found to have driven the same vehicle into a ditch on Bethel Road. This time, the deputy placed White under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner for a second round of charges that included driving while suspended, driving while uninsured and operating a vehicle without a current registration.

White’s vehicle was impounded and taken to a tow yard at the direction of the Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, Wicomico County Animal Control responded to the scene to pick up seven Chihuahua dogs that White had in his vehicle.

Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released White on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

Robinson said that shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, May 14, a deputy observed White driving again, this time in the 6000 block of Powellville Road in a different vehicle from the previous day. The deputy placed White under arrest again for driving while suspended and also discovered that this vehicle that White was operating was both unregistered and uninsured and White was charged with those offenses as well.

The deputy transported White to the Central Booking Unit again where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner again. Following an initial appearance, the commissioner released White on $3,000 unsecured bond.