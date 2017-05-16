Two Arrested, Third Sought in Salisbury Home Invasion - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Arrested, Third Sought in Salisbury Home Invasion

Posted: Updated:
Pictured from left: Lisa Stanford, Michael Brown and Kevin Giddens Pictured from left: Lisa Stanford, Michael Brown and Kevin Giddens

SALISBURY, Md.- Police have arrested two people and are looking for another in connection with a Salisbury home invasion that left a 69-year-old man injured after he was beaten by baseball bats.

Salisbury police said it happened the afternoon of May 11 at a home on the 300 block of Naylor Street. Police said the victim was inside his home when two suspects entered and immediately struck him multiple times with baseball bats prior to fleeing.

The victim received a number of serious injuries to include significant cuts and multiple broken bones, according to police.

Through investigation, detectives said they were able to identify the two suspects as 18-year-old Michael Brown and 35-year-old Kevin Giddens, both of Salisbury. Indications are that the incident stemmed from an unpaid debt, police said.

In addition, detectives said they developed information that 52-year-old Lisa Stanford, of Salisbury, was an accomplice in the incident.

Stanford was arrested during the initial investigation. Brown was arrested at an address in Salisbury on May 15 by members of the Capitol Area
Region Fugitive Task Force. Both were charged with attempted murder, assault, home invasion and related offenses and are being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Police are still seeking the whereabouts of Giddens. Anyone with information about this incident or Giddens' location is requested to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Alternative Schools Are Not What You Think

    Alternative Schools Are Not What You Think

    After visiting the Kent County Intensive Learning Center in Dover, and the Choices Academy in Salisbury, what WBOC found out about the students was a little surprising, "We actually have students coming to us because they are asking for a smaller setting. Some students are not comfortable in a large school, and are looking for a smaller school setting, and we can offer that.", said Choices Academy Principal Cristel Savage.

    More

    After visiting the Kent County Intensive Learning Center in Dover, and the Choices Academy in Salisbury, what WBOC found out about the students was a little surprising, "We actually have students coming to us because they are asking for a smaller setting. Some students are not comfortable in a large school, and are looking for a smaller school setting, and we can offer that.", said Choices Academy Principal Cristel Savage.

    More

  • Delaware Prison Officials Say More Building Cameras Needed

    Delaware Prison Officials Say More Building Cameras Needed

    The commissioner of Delaware's Department of Correction told state lawmakers state prisons need more building cameras and correctional officers need to be paid more. Commissioner Perry Phelps told the state Senate Labor Committee that camera coverage could be improved in prisons, particularly at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, the site of an inmate riot and uprising on Feb. 1-2 that saw staff members taken hostage and the death of Lt. Steven Floyd.

    More

    The commissioner of Delaware's Department of Correction told state lawmakers state prisons need more building cameras and correctional officers need to be paid more. Commissioner Perry Phelps told the state Senate Labor Committee that camera coverage could be improved in prisons, particularly at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, the site of an inmate riot and uprising on Feb. 1-2 that saw staff members taken hostage and the death of Lt. Steven Floyd.

    More

  • American Legion Dorchester Post #91 Settles into Temporary Home in Cambridge

    American Legion Dorchester Post #91 Settles into Temporary Home in Cambridge

    American Legion Post #91 has moved into a new temporary home in the Governor’s Hall at Sailwinds Park in Cambridge.

    Last May a fire caused roughly $900,000 in damage to Dorchester Post #91's location off Route 50 in Cambridge. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office determined a lightning strike caused the fire, which left the post without a home.

    More

    American Legion Post #91 has moved into a new temporary home in the Governor’s Hall at Sailwinds Park in Cambridge.

    Last May a fire caused roughly $900,000 in damage to Dorchester Post #91's location off Route 50 in Cambridge. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office determined a lightning strike caused the fire, which left the post without a home.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices