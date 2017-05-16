Two Arrested, Third Sought in Salisbury Home Invasion

SALISBURY, Md.- Police have arrested two people and are looking for another in connection with a Salisbury home invasion that left a 69-year-old man injured after he was beaten by baseball bats.

Salisbury police said it happened the afternoon of May 11 at a home on the 300 block of Naylor Street. Police said the victim was inside his home when two suspects entered and immediately struck him multiple times with baseball bats prior to fleeing.

The victim received a number of serious injuries to include significant cuts and multiple broken bones, according to police.

Through investigation, detectives said they were able to identify the two suspects as 18-year-old Michael Brown and 35-year-old Kevin Giddens, both of Salisbury. Indications are that the incident stemmed from an unpaid debt, police said.

In addition, detectives said they developed information that 52-year-old Lisa Stanford, of Salisbury, was an accomplice in the incident.

Stanford was arrested during the initial investigation. Brown was arrested at an address in Salisbury on May 15 by members of the Capitol Area

Region Fugitive Task Force. Both were charged with attempted murder, assault, home invasion and related offenses and are being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Police are still seeking the whereabouts of Giddens. Anyone with information about this incident or Giddens' location is requested to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.