SU Student Wins 100k on The Ellen Show

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.

Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.

Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.

Mincy was unexpectedly called to come up on stage by Ellen to play the game 'The Wheel of Riches.' After playing Mincy ended up winning the cash prize of $100,000 dollars.

"I got my name called and I was shocked. I really wasn't expecting her to call my name," Mincy said.

Mincy said he wrote Ellen a letter a letter a few months ago describing how much he appreciated her show and the struggles he's been through to get where he is today.

"I pretty much talked about my history and how i got to where I'm at today. the struggles and how some people influenced my life to get to where I'm at today," Mincy said.

Mincy said he doesn't not if Ellen read the letter or not, but she seemed to know a lot about him.

Mincy said that he's going to use the extra cash to pay off student loans and also, help out his grandma. 

