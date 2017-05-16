Barren Creek Road To Be Restored

A new bar and event venue is now open at the Delaware Seashore State Park. Gov. John Carney was among the state leaders at Big Chill Beach Club in Rehoboth Beach Tuesday morning to celebrate a number of partnerships that spot represents.More
Barren Creek road is getting an upgrade, nearly 10 months after the dam failure that tore through it last July.More
Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.More
The Delaware State Police Aviation Unit arrested a 31-year-old Milford man, who had led Milton Police on a chase, after they say he crashed his car and tried to run from policeMore
Two teenagers in Caroline County have been arrested after police say they plotted to kill a Denton woman.More
The Delaware State Police has released surveillance photos of a suspect involved in several area robberies.More
After visiting the Kent County Intensive Learning Center in Dover, and the Choices Academy in Salisbury, what WBOC found out about the students was a little surprising, "We actually have students coming to us because they are asking for a smaller setting. Some students are not comfortable in a large school, and are looking for a smaller school setting, and we can offer that.", said Choices Academy Principal Cristel Savage.More
The commissioner of Delaware's Department of Correction told state lawmakers state prisons need more building cameras and correctional officers need to be paid more. Commissioner Perry Phelps told the state Senate Labor Committee that camera coverage could be improved in prisons, particularly at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, the site of an inmate riot and uprising on Feb. 1-2 that saw staff members taken hostage and the death of Lt. Steven Floyd.More
American Legion Post #91 has moved into a new temporary home in the Governor’s Hall at Sailwinds Park in Cambridge.
Last May a fire caused roughly $900,000 in damage to Dorchester Post #91's location off Route 50 in Cambridge. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office determined a lightning strike caused the fire, which left the post without a home.More
