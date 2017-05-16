Barren Creek Road To Be Restored - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Barren Creek Road To Be Restored

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md.- Barren Creek road is getting an upgrade, nearly 10 months after the dam failure that tore through it last July. 

Last July Barren Creek road was completely wiped out by a dam failure. After 8 inches of rain, the dam gave out.

Now, Wicomico County is following through with their plans to repair the eroded roadway.

County Executive Bob Culver said that the only part of the road the county owned was the surface. Everything else was owned by a near-by property owner.

Culver said, "I'm pleased to announce that he has accepted our offer and we will be purchasing that once approvals been given by county council."

Now that the property owner is willing to give up his land the county is now able to restore the road.

People nearby said that this will be great for the community, being that Barren Creek road used to be a byway they traveled on often.

The Hardware Store Owner, Stephen Kenney said, "I had to re-route some routes I had or re-plan some routes and just had to make adjustments."

"It ended up being a mess in the community and it actually ended up being the loss of a good cut-through," said Joe Lappin of Hebron.

The county said one the plans are approved by the council they would like to see this project completely within the next year.
 

