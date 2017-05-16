Delaware Seashore State Park Gets New Umbrellas and Beach Club

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A new bar and event venue is now open at the Delaware Seashore State Park.

Gov. John Carney was among the state leaders at Big Chill Beach Club in Rehoboth Beach Tuesday morning to celebrate a number of partnerships that spot represents.

There are now beach umbrellas available for rent that bare the Visit Delaware logo and website. Delaware's tourism director, Linda Parkowski, says this is just one more way to attract tourists to a state that's seen an increase in visitors every year since 2008.

As for complaints that the new beach club will get in the way of the scenery, Parkowski says the opposite will be true.

"In fact, I think it's going to give you a really good view and a much better view than what you might have right at sea level," she said. "Now you'll be able to be up, be able to see the entire beach, watch the inlet, look at that gorgeous bridge."



Big Chill is one of the largest public/private partnerships and capital investments in state parks history.

