Delaware House Committee Takes up Bill Protecting Abortion Rights

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A state House committee is poised to begin consideration of a bill to ensure abortion remains legal in Delaware if the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade is ever overturned.



The bill, which narrowly cleared the Senate last week and is up for discussion by House members Wednesday, revises Delaware's current abortion law, which remains on the books despite being superseded by federal law.



The current law allows abortions only if the mother's health is at risk, if there is a substantial risk the child would be born with serious and permanent deformities or disabilities, or if the pregnancy results from rape or incest. It also prohibits abortions beyond 20 weeks of pregnancy and requires parental consent for girls under 18.