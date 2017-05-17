Investigators: Spontaneous Combustion Caused Fire at Salisbury B - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Investigators: Spontaneous Combustion Caused Fire at Salisbury Business

SALISBURY, Md.- The spontaneous combustion of rags is blamed for a Tuesday evening fire that broke out at Johnny's Sub & Sundae Shop at 1124 E. Main St. in Salisbury.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday at the business. A sprinkler head was present and activated, according to investigators, who said it took 20 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department 20 minutes to get the fire under control. 

There were no reported injuries. The fire caused an estimated $1,000 in damage to the structure and $1,500 in damage to its contents, deputy state fire marshals said. 

Investigators ruled the fire accidental and said it started with the rags that ignited in a rear storage room. 

