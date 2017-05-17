Dorchester Co. Correctional Officer Acquitted of Assault Charge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County correctional officer accused of assault and misconduct in office has been acquitted of all charges.

Court records show 43-year-old Ronda Stanley of Cambridge was found not guilty by a jury on May 11.

A grand jury handed down the indictment against Stanley in November of 2016. According to the Dorchester County State's Attorney's Office, the charges stemmed from an investigation by the sheriff's office into a reported assault against an inmate at the Dorchester County Detention Center.