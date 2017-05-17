Delaware Governor to Eliminate Economic Development Office

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- The Delaware Economic Development Office is set to be eliminated.

Gov. John Carney on Wednesday announced plans to dissolve the 35-year-old office after shifting most of its functions to the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, a new public-private partnership run by some of Delaware's largest companies. According to Carney, the proposal will reorganize Delaware's economic development efforts by early 2018.



The proposal, which was recommended by a 15-member working group created by the governor, calls for the state to contribute $2 million a year to the partnership's operating budget. The state would generate its annual contribution by eliminating 19 of the 42 positions at DEDO.



The remaining employees will be folded into a new agency: the Division of Small Business Development and Tourism.

“We can and should do more to promote innovation, support our entrepreneurs, build and retain a talented workforce in Delaware, and strategically partner with the private sector to grow the state's economy,” Carney said. “This plan will position Delaware to create good-paying jobs, build an entrepreneurial ecosystem, and keep our state a competitive place to do business.”

Delaware's Secretary of State Jeff Bullock echoed the governor's sentiment, saying, "This is about positioning Delaware to be competitive for good jobs moving forward. By strategically partnering with the private sector, we can leverage business resources to strengthen the state's economic development efforts, while continuing to support small business owners and promote our state's $3 billion tourism industry."



Delaware's general assembly must authorize funding for the DPP and approve the proposed elimination of the DEDO.