Seaford Man Pleads Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges

A Seaford man pled guilty to federal gun and drug charges after being caught with heroin he branded after the President.More
Experts in Maryland say thousands of cicadas are unexpectedly hatching off-schedule.More
Authorities are continuing to investigate a Tuesday night fire that ruined a chicken house on Bethel Road in Willards.More
Police have arrested two people and are looking for another in connection with a Salisbury home invasion that left a 69-year-old man injured after he was beaten by baseball bats.More
The spontaneous combustion of rags is blamed for a Tuesday evening fire that broke out at Johnny's Sub & Sundae Shop at 1124 E. Main St. in Salisbury.More
Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.
Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.
Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.More
Authorities have ruled as accidental a Monday afternoon fire that ruined a poultry supply warehouse in Frankford.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze broke out shortly before 3:30 p.m. at at Bunting & Bertrand Poultry Equipment located at 15 Hickory St.More
Sky Cam 16 flew over the chicken house around 8:30 PM in Willards. Several fire companies were on handMore
