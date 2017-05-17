Seaford Man Pleads Guilty to Gun and Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, Del. – A Seaford man pled guilty to federal gun and drug charges after being caught with heroin he branded after the President.

David C. Weiss, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Delaware announced today that Bob Bennett pled guilty today to possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to facts disclosed at the change of plea hearing, Bennett, a 35-year-old Seaford resident, was a heroin dealer in Seaford who was known to possess and provide firearms to his sub-distributors in order to further his drug dealing.

On November 4, 2016, ATF and the Seaford Police Department executed a search warrant on Bennett’s home and car in Seaford. The search revealed a loaded, .40-caliber firearm in the same room as two safes, the contents of which included 3,250 individual bags of heroin stamped “Donald Trump.” Nearby, officers found an additional 109 bags of heroin, stamped “Donald Trump” or “Ferrari,” as well as a total of $2,418 in cash. Agents recovered a number of other items in the house.

“This plea reflects the outstanding, cooperative work of Seaford Police and the ATF,” Acting United States Attorney David C. Weiss said. “From Seaford to Wilmington, our state is not immune to the heroin epidemic afflicting the nation. This case shows we will use the tools at our disposal—federal, state, and local—to bring justice to those responsible.”

“Armed narcotics traffickers pose a significant risk to the citizens in Seaford and throughout Delaware,” said Daniel L. Board Jr., the Special Agent in Charge for the ATF Baltimore Field Division. “But the mission of the ATF is unwavering. We will continue to fight violent crime by targeting, investigating and partnering in the prosecution of those who seek to reduce the quality of life in our communities.”

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled by the District Court for September 14, 2017 at 2:00p.m. At sentencing, Bennett faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, to be served consecutively to any other sentence, for possessing and using a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

This case was investigated by the ATF and Seaford Police. Assistant United States Attorneys Alexander S. Mackler and Lesley F. Wolf prosecuted the case.