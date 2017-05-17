Wicomico County Council Hires Forensic Accountant

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Council hired a forensic accountant to conduct an investigation that is still on-going.

On April 4th, Resolution #51-2017 was passed by the Wicomico County Council to engage the services of a forensic accountant to aid in an investigation.

County Council President John Cannon said this is an on-going investigation that has been discussed in closed county council work sessions.

Cannon referred to the investigation as a "personnel issue that we're looking into."

Council Member Marc Kilmer of District 2 said this was "not to the extent it was before" making reference back to the last time the county council hired a forensic investigation in regards to a landfill scandal back in 2008.

We asked County Executive Bob Culver about the investigation who assured WBOC that "there is no fraud and no theft" involved.

Cannon stressed that they have no specific timeline in regards to this investigation, and will provide further updates as warranted.