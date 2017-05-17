Ocean City Delays Start Time for Summer Fireworks Displays

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Families looking to enjoy free fireworks displays in Ocean City during the summer had better plan on a few late nights. The city council has approved delaying the start time for the events from 10 pm to 10:30 pm.

The council reached the split decision after some boardwalk businesses said that starting the fireworks at 10 pm interrupted a busy hour for customers coming through the doors.

"I think it's good," said pizza shop owner Tony Russo, Jr. "Keeps people down here, they can go to the rides and walk the Boardwalk. It is a little late, but you know 10:30 I think is a good time zone."

But some say the change is a change in the wrong direction for families with young children who might not be able to handle the later start time.

"When I was young we were all in bed by 9, 10 o'clock at night" said Bo Schneider of Hurlock, Maryland. "Making fireworks later, I feel like we just keep the kids up. It's all for the kids anyway."

The first fireworks of the summer season in Ocean City launch Monday, July 10 and will continue every Monday and Tuesday until Labor Day.