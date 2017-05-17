Salisbury Woman Dies in Crash Near Bay Bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Salisbury woman.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to multiple calls reporting an SUV traveling in the wrong direction on Rt. 50 at Route 2, in Annapolis. As troopers were dispatched, more calls came in reporting a crash.

Arriving troopers found fire and rescue crews on the scene attending to the victim, identified as Laura Murphy of Salisbury. The 22-year-old woman was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police say Murphy was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when she crashed head-on with another SUV.

Police say the driver of that SUV was trapped in the car. EMS personnel extricated him from the vehicle and transported him by State Police medevac to Shock Trauma. Police have not released his name.

The other passenger in Murphy’s vehicle was a 14-month old infant. He was flown by State Police medevac to Johns Hopkins where he is undergoing medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

A third car was also involved in this crash, but sustained only minor damage. The driver in that car wasn't injured.

Police say it's not clear how Murphy ended up in the eastbound lanes. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic is being detoured around the scene onto Route 450 and St. Margaret's Road for Eastbound travel. Route 50 eastbound is expected to remain closed through the rush hour as the investigation and clean-up continues. Westbound Route 50 has been reopened. Motorists are urged to visit 511md.org or

call 511 for updated traffic advisories.