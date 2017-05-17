Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats Set to Open in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The next phase in Dogfish Head Brewery's journey is about to open.

The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door. That building will be torn down to create a patio, a new distillery and brewery, a merchandise shop and a walkway to get to Dogfish's restaurant Chesapeake & Maine.

"It's our own little mini mall here in downtown Rehoboth," says Dogfish Head founder and owner Sam Calagione.

The Brewing & Eats opening comes after some controversy, as in 2015, the Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment originally denied Dogfish Head's request for a variance to expand. That decision was later reheard and granted.

The new space has a larger kitchen, a larger stage for live music and some tools such as a machine that can produce ten pounds of pasta an hour. There are also specially designed booths that block out some sound if diners want a quieter experience.

Executive Chef Zachary Dick says it feels like a world class restaurant, and at a recent preview event, some diners said so too.

"Some of them pulled me aside and said they don't feel like they're in Delaware anymore," he says. "The whole entire building feels different. It doesn't feel like something that would be in Rehoboth Beach and we are."

Calagione says the brewpub is the soul of the company, and now having all the bells and whistles allows them to be even more creative in their cooking and brewing.

"It is a dream come true," he tells WBOC.

For more on Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats, click here.

Editor's note: There is a family connection between the owners of Dogfish Head and WBOC.