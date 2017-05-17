Wicomico County Honors 9-11 VIPS

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County honored honored five kids for calling 9-11 in a time of need Wednesday night.

Some of the kids called 9-11 for complete stranger and others called in regards to loved ones like their grandfather or father.

The kids received awards, medals and the new title of a "9-11 VIP."

We spoke with Nathaniel Cephas who said he called 9-11 for his father. "My dad hit his head on the wall and then he fell to the ground. His blood pressure went up so I hurried downstairs and I called the ambulance and then the ambulance came and took him," Nathaniel said.

His dad, Nathaniel Sr, said he doesn't want to think about what would've happen if his son wasn't there. " I'm just glad he was there and that he did what he did," he said.

After their awards, the "VIP's" enjoyed a nice slice of cake to celebrate their achievement.