Wi-Hi Special Education Teacher Charged With Sex Abuse of a Minor

SALISBURY, Md. - A special Education teacher at Wicomico High School has been charged with sex abuse involving a minor and has been placed on administrative leave, according to school officials.

According to Maryland Judiciary case records, Lynn Jensen, 36, was charged Wednesday with sex abuse of a minor and 4th degree sex abuse. According to a statement released late Wednesday by the Wicomico County Board of Education, families of students in the district are urged to come forward with information about the case.

School officials said administrators were notified about alleged sex offenses and placed Jensen on administrative leave April 27. Maryland court records indicate the offenses happened April 21. Upon learning of the alleged sex offenses, school administration notified district officials, law enforcement, and Child Protective Services and Jensen was removed immediately from school duties, school officials said. Jensen's administrative leave pends the outcome of the judicial process as well as the school system's administrative investigation.

Wicomico High School Principal Don Brady informed school families of the arrest in a call home Wednesday.

"Every day, you trust your children to our care, and our number one priority is the safety of our students, and it is a responsibility that we do not take lightly," the message said. "Please be assured I will always take immediate action anytime there appears to have been a violation of the trust between students and educators."

Brady went on to say in his message that the school will have counselors available to meet with any student who wants or needs support. "In the meantime," he added, "if you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me."

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Donna Hanlin said the school system is working cooperatively with law enforcement on its investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

