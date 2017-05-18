Federal Officials Release Report on Delaware Refinery Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Federal Officials Release Report on Delaware Refinery Fire

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A federal agency charged with investigating industrial chemical accidents is set to release a report regarding a flash fire at the Delaware City refinery that left a worker with second-degree burns.
    
Officials with the U.S. Chemical Safety Board scheduled a news conference Thursday to release their findings regarding the 2015 incident, which left a 62-year-old man hospitalized with burns to his face and neck.
    
That incident followed two other incidents at the refinery in August of that year. In one, three refinery workers were taken to a hospital following a chemical release. That followed a fire a week earlier that destroyed a building and equipment.

