Five-Year-Old Boy Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash North of Milford

MILFORD, Del. - A crash north of Milford, DE Wednesday night claimed the life of a five-year-old boy, authorities said.

Delaware State Police said early Thursday morning the crash in the area of Bay Road and Wayne D Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday involved two cars and a pickup truck.

Police said a 37-year-old Harrington man was driving a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on Bay Road preparing to turn left onto Wayne D Avenue, when police said he failed to yield to northbound traffic, first hitting the left rear of an oncoming 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 44-year-old Hartly man. At the same time, according to police, a Ford Fusion, driven by a 56-year-old Hockessin man, was attempting to pass the Silverado, and quickly hit the Eclipse on the right side. The force of the collision caused the Eclipse to spin, police said. The Fusion sustained heavy front-end damage, police said, and slid to a stop in the gassy ditch. The Silverado sustained minor damage and continued northbound before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

The driver of the Eclipse and the Fusion were both taken to Bayhealth Milford Memorial Hospital with injuries. A passenger in the Eclipse, the driver's 5-year-old son, was also taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the child was properly restrained in a booster-style seat behind the driver. They boy's name is being withheld pending notification of extended family. The driver of the Silverado and a male passenger in the pickup truck were uninjured.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into the crash. No charges have been filed and alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor. Bay Road northbound was closed at Thompsonville Road for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

