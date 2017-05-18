Elizabeth Ailes' Statement on Husband Roger Ailes' Death - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Elizabeth Ailes' Statement on Husband Roger Ailes' Death

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)- Elizabeth Ailes' statement on husband Roger Ailes' death:
    
I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning surrounded by his beautiful family. Roger was my best friend, the most wonderful loving husband and father to our son Zachary. He was a loyal friend to so many.  Roger was a patriot, grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise - and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.
    
Those who wish to join us in that celebration are encouraged to consider making a donation to the Marine Corps-LawEnforcement Foundation. This terrific organization generously provides scholarships to children who lose a parent serving in the United State Marine Corps or any Federal Law Enforcement Agency.
    
Finally, at this time of sorrow and grief we ask you to respect our privacy.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Pile of Rags Leads to Denton Garage Fire

    Pile of Rags Leads to Denton Garage Fire

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-05-18 15:33:59 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-05-18 15:33:59 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)

    A Denton man's garage caught fire Thursday morning when fire officials say a pile of rags spontaneously combusted.

    More

    A Denton man's garage caught fire Thursday morning when fire officials say a pile of rags spontaneously combusted.

    More

  • Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes Dead at 77

    Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes Dead at 77

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:56 AM EDT2017-05-18 12:56:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:00 AM EDT2017-05-18 14:00:21 GMT

    Roger Ailes, who transformed TV news by creating Fox News Channel, only to be ousted at the height of his reign for alleged sexual harassment, died Thursday, Fox News reported. He was 77.

    More

    Roger Ailes, the communication maestro who transformed TV news by creating Fox News Channel only to be ousted from his media empire at the height of his reign for alleged sexual harassment, died Thursday, according to his wife, Elizabeth Ailes. He was 77.
        

    More

  • Ex-Secret Service Agent to be Sentenced in Sexting Case

    Ex-Secret Service Agent to be Sentenced in Sexting Case

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:12 AM EDT2017-05-18 13:12:34 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:35 AM EDT2017-05-18 13:35:01 GMT
    Lee Robert MooreLee Robert Moore

    Sentencing is set in Florida for an ex-Secret Service agent from Queen Anne's County who pleaded guilty to enticing a teenage girl to engage in sexual activity.

    More

    Sentencing is set in Florida for an ex-Secret Service agent from Queen Anne's County who pleaded guilty to enticing a teenage girl to engage in sexual activity.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats Set to Open in Rehoboth Beach

    Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats Set to Open in Rehoboth Beach

    The next phase in Dogfish Head Brewery's journey is about to open.

    The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door. That building will be torn down to create a patio, a new distillery and brewery, a merchandise shop and a walkway to get to Dogfish's restaurant Chesapeake & Maine.

    More

    The next phase in Dogfish Head Brewery's journey is about to open.

    The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door. That building will be torn down to create a patio, a new distillery and brewery, a merchandise shop and a walkway to get to Dogfish's restaurant Chesapeake & Maine.

    More

  • SU Student Wins 100k on The Ellen Show

    SU Student Wins 100k on The Ellen Show

    Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.

    Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.

    Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.

    More

    Salisbury University graduate student wins $100,000 dollars on The Ellen Show.

    Daquan Mincy said he's always been one of Ellen's biggest fans.

    Mincy and his girlfriend, Adrienne, purchased tickets for the Ellen show not suspecting he'd leave a whole lot richer.

    More

  • Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

    Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

    A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

    Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

    More

    A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

    Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices