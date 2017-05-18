Pile of Rags Leads to Denton Garage Fire

DENTON, Md. - A Denton man's garage caught fire Thursday morning when fire officials say a pile of rags combusted.



According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire started around 6:30 a.m. in Jason Knipple's detached garage in the 9,000 block of New Bridge Road. Fire marshals say the pile that spontaneously combusted contained chemicals and rags.



Total damage to the garage and its contents is estimated to cost around $6,000.